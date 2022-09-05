'I've had enough' - Ex-Celtic star makes Allan McGregor 'truly astonished' claim over Rangers No.1 spot

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon McLaughlin, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s current first choice, has come in for severe criticism after the team lost 4-0 to their rivals at Celtic Park on Saturday. The most egregious error saw the goalkeeper kick the ball straight to David Turnbull for the fourth goal.

Commons reckons if he was in McGregor’s shoes, he’d be knocking Van Bronckhorst’s door.

"McLaughlin just doesn't have the same aura and I'm truly astonished that he's playing ahead of McGregor,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

"After the Scottish Cup final, it did seem like he was set to retire. But once you offer him a new contract, you have to play him.

“There was a moment after the fourth goal went in on Saturday when the camera panned to the Rangers dug-out. Although, as you can probably imagine, while Giovanni van Bronckhorst didn't look too pleased, McGregor looked like he was chewing on a wasp. I'm not saying that he would definitely have saved all of the first three goals but he would certainly have had a chance. As for the fourth? Dear me.

"I can only imagine what McGregor was thinking sat on the bench, his team losing 4-0 and there's nothing he can do about it. If I was him, I'd be knocking on the manager's door and saying: 'I've had enough.'

"Some decisions are hard for a manager but this isn't one of them. It's quite simple really. The best goalkeeper in that building at the moment is Allan McGregor. Fact.”