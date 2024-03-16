Dundee manager Tony Docherty is “looking forward” to facing Rangers at home after taking in their 1-0 defeat by Benfica on Thursday night.

Docherty was at Ibrox to conduct a spying missing on Sunday’s opponents in the cinch Premiership and believes they gave a good account of themselves in the Europa League last-16 tie. However, with his own team in good form and pushing for a place in the top six, Docherty knows if his own team replicate the performance they put in when they overcame Aberdeen 1-0 on Wednesday, they can cause Philippe Clement’s men problems.

“I was at the game and you’ve got to put it in perspective, they were playing against a fantastic opponent and I thought they gave a really good account of themselves and Scottish football,” said Docherty. “They’ll be disappointed but it’s Rangers Football Club, that’s what you do, you just look at the next game and try to bounce back. I can’t affect anything to do with them. All I can affect is our team and we’re in a good place and we’re very much looking forward to playing at home, where our form has been good recently and we have a synergy with the fans.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty faces Rangers on Sunday.