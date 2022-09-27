'It's difficult to have full confidence when I don't get to play': Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara vows to work hard but makes admission on future

Glen Kamara has found game-time limited at Rangers this season.

The 26-year-old Finn has dipped in and out of the Rangers starting XI this season, partially down to injury amid transfer speculation right up until deadline day.

Kamara has only started five matches and was heavily linked with a move to Nice, who are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on the former Dundee player’s situation.

He ended up staying at Ibrox and has clocked up two rare back-to-back 90 minutes for Finland during the international break.

Contracted to Rangers until the summer of 2025, Kamara says he has enjoyed his time with the Glasgow club but does harbour ambitions of playing overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League,” said Kamara, speaking to media in his homeland after Finland’s 2-0 win over Montenegro in the Nations League. “And perhaps not just playing in the English Premier League, but in the top five leagues in general. They all interest me.

"Let's see what happens. My time at Rangers has been good. The club has been good to me. I've been there for almost four years. Who knows what the future will bring. Maybe we just have to wait and see what happens."

On the lack of starts for Rangers this term, Kamara continued: "The head coach decides the team. Whether I'm on the bench or on the pitch, I'll do my job. I work hard, I just have to keep doing it. That's the truth.

"Sometimes I know why I'm not in the starting line-up. I've talked to the manager sometimes after games or before a match. Of course, it's difficult to have full confidence when I don't get to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I haven't played in that many games now or started many. It hasn't been easy. As I said, you have to keep working and then everything will be fine."

Kamara’s comments came before it was revealed that UEFA have opened an investigation after alleged racist behaviour towards him during the Montenegro match.

A statement from the Finnish GA read: “UEFA has started an investigation into the racist behaviour of a Montenegrin player towards Glen Kamara.

“Neither the Finnish Football Federation nor the Finnish team will comment on the matter for the time being. We will find out more details.”