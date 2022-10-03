'It's a cool place to scout': Jurgen Klopp lauds Rangers and Celtic and has say on Ben Davies

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media ahead of the Champions League match against Rangers.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash with Rangers at Anfield on Tuesday night, Klopp admitted that the Scottish league is now “a cool place to scout” and that Rangers’ run to the Europa League final last season was very impressive.

“Rangers' run last year in the Europa League was exceptional, said Klopp. “Really impressive. You can see how their home atmosphere gives them an edge in the game. And Celtic is obviously doing really well as well. The Scottish league is full of talent. It's a cool place to scout.”

Klopp also spoke warmly of defender Ben Davies, who was sold by Liverpool to Rangers during the summer.

"Ben Davies is a really good player," continued Klopp. “It didn't work out here but it doesn't make him a bad player, not at all.”

On the match itself, Klopp added: “It's pretty special but it's still a normal Champions League game.

"It's refreshing, it's great for Rangers, it will be a great atmosphere here.