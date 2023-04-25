Todd Cantwell has given an insight into the Michael Beale sales pitch that helped lure him to Rangers in January.

The 25-year-old moved from Norwich in the most recent transfer window and has made a largely positive impression at Ibrox with two goals, five assists and notable performances in his 14 appearances thus far.

Beale ensured he met Cantwell face-to-face on a number of occasions while transfer talks were ongoing and the Rangers manager has intimated he will be doing likewise with his summer targets, which reportedly include England international goalkeeper Jack Butland, currently on loan at Manchester United from Crystal Palace, and Cantwell's former Norwich team-mate Kieran Dowell.

"Yeah, I mean, it worked for me," Cantwell said as he reflected on his meet-ups with Beale prior to signing. "So yeah, let's hope it is as successful as it was for me. The manager was very honest with me, which is something in football, which I think is paramount. To have honesty and transparency is really important for a footballer and everything I've been told before I come has stayed true since I have been here so I can't complain.

Todd Cantwell says face-to-face meetings with Michael Beale helped convince him to sign for Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"We met up a couple of times. I think if your manager is coming out of his time to come and meet you then you know serious he is and obviously what he's saying at that point, you have to believe.

"I think, since COVID, zoom has been quite an easy way to communicate with people, which saves travelling. But no, listen, it is a personal touch. And it is something that doesn't go unnoticed."

Cantwell insists that being able to embrace the demands that come with playing for Rangers has been a key factor in him being able to settle so quickly at the club.

"It's something you have or you don't," he said. "I've always enjoyed pressure, even since I was a little kid. When we got to the cup final, it was normally when you see the best in me. So I've always enjoyed that.

"Obviously, signing for Rangers and the magnitude of the club, I think it's something that you have to enjoy because if you don't it can get the better of you. But for me, honestly, good times, bad times. I know obviously things are going well now, but that attitude for me won't change.”

The pressure will be on Rangers and Cantwell to deliver at Hampden on Sunday as they face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final in what will almost certainly be their last chance to claim silverware this season, with their rivals 13 points clear in the league and one win away from securing a second consecutive title.

"Obviously you can't promise good performances which is a shame. There's only one thing you can always promise, and that's effort. And that's something where in big games, I think it's actually probably more important to let the team know that they're in for a game. Against the ball is sometimes just as important as on it.

