'It was a bit of rammy' - Scott Wright on disputed first goal as he seizes opportunity to impress Rangers manager

Scott Wright celebrates after scoring Rangers' second goal in their 3-1 win over Motherwell at Fir Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Wright, making his first starting appearance for two months, scored a superb goal to put Rangers 2-1 in front as they reduced Celtic’s lead at the top of the Premiership table to three points on Saturday afternoon.

Dubiety surrounded the opener, however, with Wright on the scene as the ball was bundled over the line with Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly initially credited as scoring an lwn goal.

"Obviously I will need to claim the first one as well,” said Wright. “It was a bit of a rammy in the box. But I am delighted with the second one, it is what I work hard for Monday to Friday, to try and get opportunities like this. I need to make sure I take them when I get them.

“Every week is an opportunity for me in training to try and show the boss what I can do. I have got to be patient for these opportunities and when they come I need to make sure I take them.”

Rangers had to respond to the setback of going down to 10 men when Leon Balogun was sent off after just 28 minutes for a foul on Dean Cornelius with Motherwell equalising through Ross Tierney before half-time.

"We knew it was going to be an uphill battle after going down to 10 men but we had to trust the game plan and stick to what we do and try and keep possession as well,” said Wright.

“We had to create overloads. It wasn’t ideal when they managed to get a goal back but at half time the word from boss was just to keep believing in ourselves and stick to the game plan. We had to take the opportunities when they come.”

Celtic can restore their six-point lead in the title race with victory at Ross County on Sunday but Wright insists Rangers’ only concern is their own form.