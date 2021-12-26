Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his team rack up their seventh consecutive Premiership victory since he took charge as they defeated St Mirren at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Scottish champions signed off for 2021 with a 2-0 win over St Mirren at Ibrox which leaves them six points clear of Celtic in the title race.

Goals from Scott Wright and Alfredo Morelos made it a seventh straight league win for Rangers since van Bronckhorst replaced Steven Gerrard in the hot seat, while it was also a sixth consecutive clean sheet.

Van Bronckhorst is satisfied at how quickly the Rangers players have taken his methods on board and now intends to further enhance their performance levels ahead of their next game against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on January 18.

“Now it’s time to rest,” said van Bronckhorst. “We start again in the New Year and will have a good two weeks to prepare for the Aberdeen game but also get our message even more across to the players – the way we want to play, against different systems in different situations.

“So we have more time to become better and improve our game. We work hard on things we want to see, no matter which team or system. Today was really good, really controlled. The movement and passing was good.

“I’m very pleased. It was the last game before the break and I’m happy with the performance. It was very controlled and defensively very good. We didn’t give any chances away – only in the last 10 to 15 minutes when we lost the ball a little too fast.

“But we created a lot of chances, we did well. We hit the post, we had some other chances to score more but the intention was there for us to keep going, to create chances and to try to score more goals. The intention was there but, in the end, it didn’t happen for us in the second half.

“The scoreline needs to be more if you see all the chances we created but I’m happy with the win, happy with the zero and we can go into the break in the place we want. We will have a good rest then start over again in two weeks.”

