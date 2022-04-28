'It might just work!': Joe Aribo role in Rangers attack verdict from hopeful fans

Scott Wright gets the nod fter his goal at the weekend, while Finland international will partner John Lundstram and Ryan Jack in midfield.

However it is the anticipated ‘false nine’ role of Joe Aribo which has raised eyebrows – but some fans on social media are hopeful the bold move from the Rangers boss might just pay off in Germany.

@RealDavekelly81: “Using Aribo through the middle to hold up the ball with his back to goal…? It just might work!”

@M92Scott30: “Aribo’s goal away to Hearts from the Goldson long ball immediately springs to mind if it’s him up top. Thought Davis or Arfield might play tonight but I like the team Gio has picked.”

@Kirky_8: “Obviously worked on it all week with that selection but big games for Wright and Kamara. Let’s go!”

@CF3Loyal: “That bench shows just how injury hit this Rangers squad is. Hopefully the XI players starting can make themselves hero’s. Make us dream lads.”

@Noceros84: “Davis, Balogun, Arfield and Sands good options defensively if it’s very tight going into last 15/20 mins. Sakala, Diallo & Lowry are really only our offensive options if we need to push for a goal. Hopefully we can secure a decent first leg result. RB going with a very strong XI.”

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)