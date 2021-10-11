Israel ace blasts Tartan Army, Celtic-linked defender in rejected offer from Scottish club, Scotland injury blow, Neil Lennon Celtic revelation - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A win will be another big step towards reaching the play-offs for a place at the World Cup in Qatar.

Here is all of Monday’s Scottish football news, both international and domestic.

Celtic players not playing despite fit

Neil Lennon has revealed some Celtic players essentially downed tools last season as the Northern Irishman left the club during the season. The former Parkhead boss told the Scottish Sun there were some individuals who pulled out of games despite being fit enough to play.

“You could see it pre-season, the body language, they weren’t with us. You could smell it. Some players were, I wouldn’t say feigning injury, but they could have played and didn’t. This eats into the dressing room."

Adams blow

Scotland have suffered a blow going into the Faroe Islands match on Tuesday evening. Che Adams will miss the World Cup qualifier. The striker limped out of the 3-2 win over Israel at Hampden Park on Saturday and won't be fit enough to face the Faroes. Scotland can take another big step towards the World Cup play-offs with a win.

Dykes off penalties

Meanwhile, if Scotland get a penalty against the Faroe Islands it is very unlikely Lyndon Dykes will be stepping up to take it. The striker missed against Israel and manager Steve Clarke has revealed someone else will take the next one.

“I’ve already told Dykes that he’s not on the next one,” he said. “We’ll decide depending on the starting line-up. We decide from there. It just puts extra pressure on Dykes if he goes to the next one.”

Israeli star angry with Tartan Army

Eran Zahavi has admitted he was “angry” after Scotland fans booed the Israeli national anthem. The forward netted the opening goal for Israel in the topsy-turvy Hampden Park encounter.

"Proud of our team, an evening full of events that started with whistling of contempt at the anthem,” he said. “When I hear the players next to me shouting the anthem, not singing, it makes me proud to be a part of it. When I went down to the locker room I was very angry and a lot of emotions and thoughts were running through my head."

Gerrard on Newcastle bookies list

Newcastle United are expected to sack Steve Bruce in the coming days, according to the Sun. The Magpies have been taken over by a Saudi-led consortium and the expectation is they will invest heavily in the team and management. Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is currently fourth favourite to become the next boss with the bookies.

Celtic-linked defender bid rejected

Former Rangers striker David Healy has sent Scottish clubs a warning over valuations of young players in Northern Ireland. Healy is Linfield boss and revealed the club turned down an offer from a Scottish side for defender Trai Hume who has been linked with Celtic. He told the Belfast Telegraph: "With our valuation of the player, it was a million miles away.”