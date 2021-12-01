Is this the Rangers team to face Hibs that Giovanni van Bronckhorst will select at Easter Road?

New manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst watched that match from the stands and has since presided over two wins in charge at Ibrox – against Spart Prague and Livingston and now takes his team to Easter Road for a midweek SPFL encounter.

It is a match where Rangers can take advantage of the fixture schedule and move further ahead of second-placed Celtic and third-placed Hearts who themselves meet on Thursday, giving the league leaders a chance to pull further away – even for 24 hours – from their closest rivals.

However Hibs have been notoriously difficult opposition for Rangers under previous boss Steven Gerrard and returned to form at Hampden and then again at the weekend against St Johnstone – their first win in six league games.

It is therefore a key match for the Dutchman who said: “We’ll prepare for each game differently because different opponents need different strategies and different players as well. I'm happy with the depth in squad this team has.”

The manager made one change for the win against Livingston, drafting Scott Arfield in for Steven Davis – but Fashion Sakala and Nathan Patterson both made an impression off the bench, giving the manager food for thought. Calvin Bassey came in for positive comment during his pre-match preview and Kemar Roofe is also back training after his injury.

Is this the team he could turn to when taking on Jack Ross’ side on Wednesday night?

1. Allan McGregor Goalkeeper has rolled back the years with a couple of stunning saves against Sparta Prague and Livingston in recent weeks.

2. James Tavernier Captain chipped in with to assists against Livingston

3. Borna Barisic Croatian left-back has made his position his own, and back-up Bassey is excelling in the middle.

4. Connor Goldson Outspoken the last time the sides met, Goldson has stepped up under van Bronckhorst and though caught out for the Livingston goal, has been otherwise solid and passing an outlet.