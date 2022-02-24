Dortmund team v Rangers: Formation change from first leg - how Marco Rose could line-up at Ibrox

The Bundesliga giants face a difficult task to progress to the Europa League last 16 as they need to win by three clear goals in order to win the tie without the need for a penalty shoot-out.

Away goals no longer apply in Uefa competitions so any Dortmund win by a margin of two goals will see the tie go into extra-time, and then spot kicks if required.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors will need to be at their best against a Rangers side who blew them away on their own turf last week, with a devastating display of counter-attacking football.

Dortmund boss Marco Rose takes training at Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Europa League play-off 2nd leg against Rangers. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Dortmund’s chances are not helped by the absence of top score Erling Haaland who is set to miss the game with the muscle injury that also saw him sit out the first leg in Germany.

Marco Rose will also have to make do without Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Gio Reyna.

In last week’s first leg, the Dortmund boss started with a 4-2-3-1 formation before switching to a 4-3-1-2 system for the second half.

Rose switched to a back three at the weekend and watched as his side destroyed Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0 so it could be a system he sticks with for the trip to Ibrox this evening.

Dortmund predicted line-up (3-4-3): Kobel; Can, Hummels, Pongracic; Wolf, Dahoud, Bellingham, Guerreiro; Brandt, Reus (c), Malen.