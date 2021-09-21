Cult heroes - Marvin Andrews (left), Nacho Novo and Dado Prso (right).

Is this Rangers' finest team of Ibrox cult heroes?

Rangers are bestowed with many great players throughout their history. Decorated with trophies, players who made Ibrox rise to their feet.

By David Oliver
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:18 pm

Legends aplenty, and the Ibrox Hall of Fame has inducted many since inception in 2000.

But there are others who, perhaps not the best players on the park, maybe didn’t win so many trophies, or just didn’t get the luck – still received the adulation of the crowd for a variety of reasons and are still fondly remembered.

Cult Heroes you could probably call them as a catch-all term. Every generation has their own, every evolution of a team develops them.

Here we take a look at a Rangers Cult Heroes XI from the recent past, and click here to find out why we think they merit inclusion.

1. Goalkeeper

Andy Dibble.

Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. Sasa Papac

Left-back

Photo: SNS Group Sammy Turner

Photo Sales

3. John Brown

Defender

Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. Marvin Andrews

Central defender

Photo: SNS Group Bill Murray

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3