Is this Rangers' finest team of Ibrox cult heroes?

Legends aplenty, and the Ibrox Hall of Fame has inducted many since inception in 2000.

But there are others who, perhaps not the best players on the park, maybe didn’t win so many trophies, or just didn’t get the luck – still received the adulation of the crowd for a variety of reasons and are still fondly remembered.

Cult Heroes you could probably call them as a catch-all term. Every generation has their own, every evolution of a team develops them.

Here we take a look at a Rangers Cult Heroes XI from the recent past, and click here to find out why we think they merit inclusion.

1. Goalkeeper Andy Dibble. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Sasa Papac Left-back Photo: SNS Group Sammy Turner Photo Sales

3. John Brown Defender Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Marvin Andrews Central defender Photo: SNS Group Bill Murray Photo Sales