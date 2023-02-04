Is Rangers v Ross County on TV? Premiership match info, no PPV, kick-off time, team news

Rangers will look to continue their unbeaten start under Michael Beale when they host Ross County on Saturday afternoon.

Since the Englishman replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst he has won ten of 11 matches, drawing the other with Celtic. Wednesday night saw the team’s most complete performance as they dismantled Hearts with a 3-0 win at Tynecastle Park. A result which could have been more comprehensive. Beale has since said the team now owe the home fans an impressive performance.

Malky Mackay’s Staggies have picked up in recent weeks after losing five of six. They may have been knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Hamilton Accies but they are three unbeaten in the league and have added Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray to their attacking ranks.

Match details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who: Rangers v Ross County

What: Scottish Premiership, match 25

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, February 4. Kick-off time 3pm

Rangers host Ross County on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Referee: Euan Anderson

How to watch

The match is not available to watch live in the UK. It hasn't been picked by Sky Sports and cannot be shown by RangersTV because the fixture is being played during blocked hours in the UK. Highlights of the match will be available on Sportscene on BBC Scotland with the programme starting at 7.30pm. It will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at midnight following Match of the Day.

Team news

Rangers are set to welcome back Ianis Hagi after the Romanian was rested for the trip to Tynecastle Park during the week, while new signing Nicolas Raskin is set to make his debut. Kemar Roofe and John Souttar remain out but continue their recovery from injury.

Malky Mackay could hand a debut to new recruit Gwion Edwards but Ben Paton and Ben Purrington will likely both be absent through injury.

Last meeting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers won a tight affair in Dingwall just before Christmas thanks to a long-range John Lundstram strike. The previous Ibrox meeting saw the home side runout 4-0 winners with Antoino Colak netting a double between goals from Lundstram and Steven Davis.

Anything else?