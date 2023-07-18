Is Rangers v Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Allan McGregor testimonial

Rangers will honour former goalkeeper Allan McGregor with a testimonial against Newcastle United at a sold-out Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 41-year-old will take his final bow in front of the Rangers support following his departure at the end of last season which brought an end to his 15-year association with the club spanning two spells.

McGregor made over 500 appearances for the Light Blues and won 11 major honours including four league titles while he also played in the English Premier League with Hull City as well as earning 46 caps for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crowd in excess of 50,000 is expected with 8000 travelling fans making the journey up from Newcastle. McGregor has been back training with Rangers in preparation for the match as he takes his place between the sticks for the final time.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor applauds the fans as he leaves the club at the end of last season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The match will also provide a first opportunity for Rangers fans to catch a glimpse of their summer signings with Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers all joining the club this summer, in addition to the returning Leon Balogun.

Here is how you can watch the action:

Rangers v Newcastle match details

Allan McGregor’s Rangers testimonial takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

How to watch Rangers v Newcastle

Fans anywhere in the world can watch the action live via pay-per-view stream from both Rangers TV and NUFC TV for a price £7.99.

Rangers’ full pre-season schedule

Hallescher 0 Rangers 2 – Friday, July 14

Rangers v Newcastle – Tuesday, July 18, 7.45pm

Rangers v Hamburger SV – Saturday, July 22, 3pm

Rangers v Olympiacos – Wednesday, July 26, 7.45pm