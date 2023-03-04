Is Rangers v Kilmarnock on TV? Kick-off time, how to watch, referee and VAR officials

Rangers will look to pick themselves up following their defeat to Celtic in the Viaplay Cup final when they return to league duty at home to Kilmarnock this weekend.

Michael Beale’s unbeaten record since taking charge of the Ibrox side in November came crashing to a halt with the 2-1 defeat to their Glasgow rivals at Hampden Park last Sunday that saw Celtic claim the first silverware of the season.

Beale was seen gathering his Rangers players on the pitch for a passionate post-match team talk after experiencing his first loss at the national stadium, and he will hope for a positive reaction when Kilmarnock visit Ibrox in the Premiership on Saturday.

Rangers remain unbeaten in the league under Beale having taken 34 points from a possible 36 since his arrival, with 11 wins and one draw, but are still nine points behind league leaders Celtic, who travel to St Mirren on Sunday.

Rangers will host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Kilmarnock are currently embroiled in a relegation battle, sitting just four points ahead of Dundee United at the bottom of the table, after just one win in their last eight matches. Derek McInnes’ side have the worst away record in the Premiership having claimed only two points on the road all season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match ...

Match details

Who: Rangers v Kilmarnock

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023. Kick-off 3pm.

Is Rangers v Kilmarnock on TV?

The game has not been selected for live TV coverage. Highlights will be available on Sportscene which is shown from 7.30pm on Saturday evening on BBC Scotland and repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day.

Is Rangers v Kilmarnock available to watch via live stream?

The match is available to watch live via Rangers TV but only for subscribers outwith the UK and Ireland. Live match audio is available via Rangers TV and Killie TV for subscribers within the UK and Ireland.

Referee and VAR officials

Willie Collum is the match referee and will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Craig Ferguson. The fourth official is Matthew MacDermid.

David Munro is in charge of VAR, assisted by Graeme Leslie.

Match odds