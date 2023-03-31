Is Rangers v Dundee United on TV? Premiership match info, kick-off time, injury news

Rangers host Dundee United at Ibrox as the clubs return to Premiership action following the international break.

For the home side, it is a case of continuing to win to try to put pressure on Celtic with the gap remaining at nine points. Michael Beale’s record since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst is impressive, dropping points just once in the league when the team drew with their city rivals.

Dundee United, meanwhile, remain in a precarious position, bottom of the Premiership. The University of Stirling is the only team they have defeated in the last 12 outings. They have drawn their last two under Jim Goodwin, however.

Match info

Who: Rangers v Dundee United

What: Scottish Premiership match day 30

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, April 1. Kick-off 3pm

Rangers defeated Dundee United 2-1 the last time the teams met at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Referee: Don Robertson

Is the match on television?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game has not been picked up for live TV coverage. Due to the blackout hours currently in operation in the UK, fans are unable to purchase a game pass to watch a stream. Highlights, however, will be shown on Sportscene at 7.30pm on BBC Scotland. It will be repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day.

Team news

Rangers have managed to get a number of players back from injury in recent weeks, including Ianis Hagi, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz. Borna Barisic should be available again after returning to Croatia for the birth of his child. Beale will be without five long-term injury absentees.

United will travel to Ibrox without Dylan Levitt due to a knee issue. There were fears he would miss the rest of the season but Goodwin hopes to have him back before the end of the campaign. Liam Smith will miss out, as will former Rangers winger Glenn Middleton.

Last meeting

Two second-half goals in the space of three minutes saw Rangers run out 2-0 winners in January at Tannadice. Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman were the goal scorers. In the previous Ibrox meeting, Antonio Colak hit a double in a 2-1 win.

Anything else?