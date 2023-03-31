Is Rangers v Dundee United on TV? Premiership match info, kick-off time, injury news

For the home side, it is a case of continuing to win to try to put pressure on Celtic with the gap remaining at nine points. Michael Beale’s record since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst is impressive, dropping points just once in the league when the team drew with their city rivals.
Dundee United, meanwhile, remain in a precarious position, bottom of the Premiership. The University of Stirling is the only team they have defeated in the last 12 outings. They have drawn their last two under Jim Goodwin, however.
Match info
Who: Rangers v Dundee United
What: Scottish Premiership match day 30
Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
When: Saturday, April 1. Kick-off 3pm
Referee: Don Robertson
Is the match on television?
The game has not been picked up for live TV coverage. Due to the blackout hours currently in operation in the UK, fans are unable to purchase a game pass to watch a stream. Highlights, however, will be shown on Sportscene at 7.30pm on BBC Scotland. It will be repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day.
Team news
Rangers have managed to get a number of players back from injury in recent weeks, including Ianis Hagi, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz. Borna Barisic should be available again after returning to Croatia for the birth of his child. Beale will be without five long-term injury absentees.
United will travel to Ibrox without Dylan Levitt due to a knee issue. There were fears he would miss the rest of the season but Goodwin hopes to have him back before the end of the campaign. Liam Smith will miss out, as will former Rangers winger Glenn Middleton.
Last meeting
Two second-half goals in the space of three minutes saw Rangers run out 2-0 winners in January at Tannadice. Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman were the goal scorers. In the previous Ibrox meeting, Antonio Colak hit a double in a 2-1 win.
Anything else?
Former Dundee United and Rangers forward Fran Sandaza described the latter as “the worst club of my career”. The Spaniard told The Courier: “It was not the best goodbye to Scotland but leaving that club was the best thing for me.”