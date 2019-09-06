International star to get Rangers chance after impressing manager Steven Gerrard

Borna Barisic is set to get the chance to cement his place in the Rangers starting XI, according to reports.

The Croatian international, who scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over St Mirren, had looked to be on his way out of Ibrox over the summer but a combination of injury to Jon Flanagan and the 26-year-old's efforts in training and attitude appear to have secured him a second chance, with Steven Gerrard reportedly impressed by Barisic's approach.

Flanagan underwent his second hernia operation in three months earlier this month and Barisic will now look to maintain his form and nail down the left-back berth.

The former Liverpool defender appeared to have made the position his own recently and he was singled out for praise by Gerrard in the aftermath of the 2-0 Old Firm defeat to Celtic.

A £2.2 million arrival from Croatian side Osijek last summer, Barisic struggled with injuries last season but still managed six assists in 23 games.

So far this season, he has one goal and two assists to his name.

Barisic is now likely to get the chance to maintain his place in Gerrard's first-team squad.