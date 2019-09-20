'In a sea of ​​orange and blue, the Rotterdammers drowned to their own shame' - Dutch press react to Rangers win over Feyenoord

Rangers started their Europa League group campaign in the perfect fashion, defeating Feyenoord 109, while paying the perfect tribute to former player Fernando Ricksen.

READ MORE: Feyenoord fans - including one wearing Celtic shirt - clash with police at Ibrox during Europa League match with Rangers

The Dutch star, who was at Ibrox between 2000 and 2006, died earlier this week after a strong battle against MND. Fans gathered before the match to remember the player and man, while there was also an impeccable minute's silence before the game kicked off and a round of applause during it.

The press in Ricken's homeland noted the emotion on the evening.

Rotterdam paper AD wrote: "Ibrox Stadium bellows dozens of times in the match. Yes, in Great Britain they know how to create atmosphere in the stands anyway. Now it's a little bit different. The fans of Rangers want to pay tribute to Fernando Ricksen, who died on Wednesday. Just like the Scottish players. they chased Feyenooord completely for a long time. The people from Rotterdam, visibly impressed by the ambience, are sometimes blown over."

De Telegraaf believed the team were "drowned to their own shame... in a sea of orange and blue".

The paper felt the Jaap Stam's side failed to use James Tavernier's penalty kick as a wake up call.

"Ricksen was always the figurehead of that orange enclave (at Rangers). After the impressive minute of silence in Glasgow, the most beautiful scenario immediately appeared for the home club.

"So early, with less than ten minutes on the clock, all the pressure on the shoulders of a heavily compassionate army of 50,000 Ricksen fans, it was clearly too much for Tavernier.

"That escape should have brought Feyenoord to the lesson. But in the hurricane that erupted, with frantically screaming Rangers supporters, Vermeer lost control" as Rangers went ahead through a stunning Sheyi Ojo strike.

READ MORE: How the Rangers players rated during Europa League victory over Feyenoord

De Volskrant noted Rangers' dominance, writing "despite the small result (Rangers) easily win against Feyenoord", and the manner in which they did it, "blowing" their opponents as "Steven Gerrard hoped".

Nrc.nl were critical of the visitors, saying "Feyenoord played a lousy first half and escaped a big backlog (of chances) before the break".

Boss Stam told Fox Sports: "It was an exciting high-intensity competition. They put us under pressure with physical and aggressive play, but that is part of international football. Then you have to be sharp and economical at the ball. We were not in the first half. Some players still have to get used to European football."

Steven Berghuis added. "In the Eredivise, clubs don't play that way."

One Feyenoord fan, perhaps hurting from the defeat, took to Twitter to have his take on Rangers fans.

Bas Vos tweeted: "Dear Rangers FC fans, Today was my 306th football game, in my 64th ground, in the 17th country that I visited for football. And among all the fans I have seen all over the world, you are the most disgraceful, annoying, and out of touch I have ever seen in the whole of my life.

"Next time you receive a club in Europe, try to focus on your own team instead of pretending to be fans of the arch-enemy of the opponent. Regards, me."

But, this was Rangers' and Fernando Ricksen's night.

"The energy that was released in the stadium was in many ways reminiscent of Ricksen's battery, which during his career turned out to be fit for almost twenty years (!) To visit night clubs, cafes, discos and hotel bars until the early morning. Tireless and usually hyperactive, to the total surprise of his fellow players all those seasons," wrote De Telegraaf.

AD had fitting words to sum up Thursday night at Ibrox.

"The audience once again stands and shouts en masse," it wrote. "They have the evening they wanted: a victory for Ricksen."

READ MORE: Rangers fans pay tribute to Fernando Ricksen with heartfelt banner during Feyenoord clash