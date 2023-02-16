'Impressed with in past' - Rangers boss on star he is eager to work with as trio monitored ahead of Livingston

Rangers boss Michael Beale has pinpointed the player he is keen to work as he revealed there is a waiting game over the fitness of a trio of key figures for Saturday’s clash with Livingston.

The Ibrox side go to the Tony Macaroni Arena with the hope of continuing their unbeaten run since Beale replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst. So far they have won 12 and drawn the other, against rivals Celtic, since the break for the World Cup. The club continue to monitor John Lundstram following a knock in the recent win over Ross County in the Premiership, while both Ryan Jack and Nicolas Raskin have “minor issues”. Connor Goldson should return to the starting XI after being an unused substitute for the Jags match.

"Lundstram is touch and go for the weekend, Goldson had a small issue and that is why didn't start last week,” Beale said. “Raskin just felt a bit of fatigue after the weekend. We took no risks with him and he will return to training tomorrow. We will see how we go after training tomorrow. We still have a strong squad available.”

Meanwhile, Beale is looking forward to welcoming back Tom Lawrence to the squad albeit no date has been pencilled. He has been absent since February with a knee injury.

"Lawrence is a player I have been impressed with in the past,” Beale said. “Unfortunately, he suffered a long-term injury and he is someone I am really excited to work on when he returns. We are hopeful he returns to training in a few weeks, there is no exact timeline on this one.”