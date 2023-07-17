Rangers' Allan McGregor, here blowing kisses to the club's support following the closing game of last season, could be judged a club great in his position who does not require to defer to Andy Goram. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Yet the occasion of Allan McGregor’s testimonial against Newcastle United at a sold-out Ibrox on Tuesday night demands careful consideration of the exceptional goalkeeper’s Rangers legacy. And whether, even with his iconic glove-wearing predecessor Andy Goram peerless for so many, as McGregor bids his final farewell he actually does so as a keeper who needs defer to no other to have assumed the role in the club’s history. The home-grown product, across two spells covering more than two decades, racked up 505 games for his boyhood team. Indeed, on that measure, he is trumped only by one other Rangers keeper: Peter McCloy making 535 appearances in his unbroken 16-year stint from 1970. McGregor’s games total is almost double that of Goram over his seven-year spell that witnessed Rangers’ domestic domination snaring them a record-equalling nine-in-a-row run of titles.

McGregor, even with four title wins, does not come close to rivalling the spoils Goram accrued. However, even as the latter appeared superhuman at times during a storied era, were you to assemble a showreel of both men’s most ergonomically-defying stops and blocks, McGregor would not come off second best. He simply would not, regardless of the fact that contention could be regarded contentious. Arguably, the ridiculous repelling with body and limbs he produced away to Werder Bremen in 2008 – instrumental to the club reaching the UEFA Cup final that season – was the finest display seen from a Scottish goalkeeper. It hardly does his acrobatics justice to describe his thwarting of Boubacar Sanogo in the closing minutes as truly world class. Somehow tipping the striker’s smashed-in effort from a few yards on to the bar. It was certainly Goram-esque, not least because of its importance in sparing the wilting visitors extra-time in the last 16 tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there is one man perfectly placed to discuss the relative merits of the pair it is club historian Alastair Aird. Later this month his book In Safe Hands: Rangers’ Goalkeeping Greats, which charts the careers of all those to have held the position, will be published. In carrying out his research and conducting a series of interviews – one with McGregor himself – Aird is sure to have regularly turned over in his mind the no.1 deserving of that status in the club’s goalkeeping pantheon. It has not resulted in him arriving at a definitive winner in the McGregor v Goram match up. For Aird, the metrics deployed can allow for different conclusions to be delivered.

Andy Goram in action for Rangers back in 1996.

“I find it impossible to separate them,” he said, the ultimate in diplomatic responses. “If you judge it on longevity, then McGregor being one of the few Rangers players in any position to make 500 appearances in the post-war era earns him kudos. If you are just looking at success, then Goram’s role in six of the nine-in-a-row tips the balance in his direction. What has come through to me in doing the book is how blessed Rangers have been for keepers throughout their 151-year history, with rarely any poor ones. But even with the excellence of others such as Chris Woods and Stefan Klos, Goram and McGregor are certainly the top two.

“Both had that precious ability to make big saves at crucial times. So often at 0-0, 1-1 or when Rangers were defending a narrow lead. In terms of the points they were then responsible for banking, these could often be season-changing totals. Everyone remembers Goram’s save from Pierre van Hooijdonk [in a derby draw in 1995], and McGregor’s block against Bremen but often their contributions were underplayed because they would make saves early in games Rangers won comfortably. It wasn’t like that when Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at new year in the 55 season. When he got something on a Leigh Griffths curling effort that looked destined for the top corner. It was crucial to Celtic being unable to get a foothold in the title race then and Rangers going on to breeze it. His saves throughout that season were behind the club’s incredible defensive record that allowed them to go through the league campaign unbeaten.

“If McGregor is second to Goram, then he is a mighty close second, but it is a testament to his perseverance that he built a Rangers career at all. A little like the unfortunate situation Robby McCrorie finds himself in now, coming through the ranks in the early 2000s he struggled to make a real breakthrough. He had loan spells with St Johnstone and Dunfermline as he wasn’t getting a run of games but that meant he was ready to move on. In speaking to me for the book, he told me it was only then goalkeeping coach Billy Thomson reassuring him his chance would come that led to him staying.”