'Immensely frustrated' Rangers break silence over reduction in crowd numbers and fixture reschedule

Rangers will host St Mirren behind closed doors.

The defending champions broke their silence over the restrictions and rescheduling of two away league matches at Aberdeen and Celtic.

The club confirmed that they would permit supporters to attend and have explained the process for how season-ticket holders can enter a ballot.

A statement on the Rangers website read: “Rangers Football Club notes the recent announcement made by the First Minister, which will severely reduce the number of supporters able to access Ibrox Stadium for our Boxing Day fixture with St Mirren.

“This match will go ahead following discussions with fellow SPFL clubs in recent days.

“We share the immense frustration of our loyal fans, who would have ensured the match would have been a sell-out, however, we will now only be able to welcome a miniscule proportion of that proposed crowd to the stadium.

“A ballot will be held to ensure an extremely limited number of our season ticket holders will be able to attend the match, with those successful notified at the earliest opportunity. For those season ticket holders and hospitality clients unable to attend, the match will be shown live at no additional cost on RangersTV.

“A voucher code and instructions on how to redeem and view the match will be emailed to season ticket holders and hospitality clients imminently. Supporters should redeem their code at their earliest opportunity to alleviate any rush on matchday and to allow time for any customer service queries to be dealt with. Please keep a keen eye on your email account and check your spam folder if you don’t receive anything over the next few days.

“Emma Dodds will present our coverage, with Clive Tyldesley, Neil McCann and Shelley Kerr also on our team.

“For all customer service enquiries related to the Boxing Day fixture, please write to our team at [email protected]

“Supporters should also note our matches at Aberdeen on December 29, and Celtic on January 2 have been postponed.

“Our trip to Pittodrie now takes place on Tuesday, 18 January at 7:45pm, and the visit to Parkhead goes ahead on February 2 at 7:45pm.