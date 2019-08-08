'Immense, outstanding' - Steven Gerrard singles out two Rangers players for their performances against Midtjylland

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was effusive in his praise for his players after their 4-2 win over Midtjylland in Denmark on Thursday night, but highlighted the performance of two players above the rest.

With Croatian defender Borna Barisic named among the substitutes, Jon Flanagan was selected at left-back against the Danish Superliga side - his first start since May - and Gerrard was more than pleased with his former Liverpool team-mate's contribution.

Speaking to RangersTV after the match, he said: "I thought Jon Flanagan, for his first start, was immense.

"The two centre-backs were fantastic again and Joe Aribo, again, gets an unbelievable goal."

On the day the Ibrox side rejected a reported £10 million bid for striker Alfredo Morelos, Gerrard hailed the forward's game.

"Scott Arfield got a lovely little pass finish and if anyone was doubting Big Buff [Morelos'] commitment to the club, just watch that back for 90 minutes - I thought he was outstanding," he added.

“I have nothing but praise for my players. This is a difficult opposition who have good players.

“I’m very proud of the performance. I think everyone to a man was fantastic tonight, and it is a great result but it is only half-time and there is still a lot of work to do.

“We need to go and carry out the gameplan in the second leg exactly how the boys did tonight. I thought we were very close to a perfect performance, although we have conceded a couple of goals.