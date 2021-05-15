'I'm in heaven and it's blue': Fans react to Rangers 4-0 win over Aberdeen, SPFL title and invincible Premiership season

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard lifts the Premiership trophy during the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium, on May 15, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Amidst a flurry of online content and coverage of the 55th title and celebrations – fans reacted to the game, the season and the overall journey which saw Rangers playing in the fourth tier nine years ago and ending this title-winning campaign unbeaten in the league and winning every home match at Ibrox.

@BMAC1872: “What a journey......thanks to Super Ally ....right through to Stevie G.....back where we belong.”

@___Paull___: “CHAMPIONS! Watching Rangers this season has been an absolute joy. The way we're playing and we're battling away in Europe as well. Stevie G and Dave King we're back with a bang proud to be a Teddy bear.”

Fans celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership title outside the Ibrox Stadium on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Rangers have won their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade with former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard at the helm. Football fans are currently unable to attend matches due to coronavirus restrictions, with the club urging fans to celebrate in a "safe and sensible manner". (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

@awright_ha: “Fantastic. Four goals. 102 points. Yet another clean sheet. Invincibles. Champions of Scotland. Well done to all the players, coaching staff, backroom staff, the board and everyone else connected with this great club."

@JamZar2801: “What a phenomenal performance to round off a phenomenal league campaign.”

Leon Dowling: “Icing on the cake and boy it tastes good.”

@williamarmour22: “I’m in heaven and it’s blue.”

@bigpaulg44: “In tears watching @James_Tavernier lifting that cup at 53 years of age, thank you captain.”

@doonhamer89: “Fantastic season. Disappointing in national cups but we did the big one which we all would have snapped hands off for. I hope that’s not the last i see of Hagi, Kent, Morelos, Kamara and big Helander but would be surprised and pleased to have them all come September.”

@MinaminoMischi1: “Congratulation Stevie and Rangers, unbelievable season. 19/19 home wins. 92 scored and only 13 conceded. 102 points. Not only winning the league but doing it with style as invincibles.”

Maureen McStay: “What an amazing achievement for Rangers, congratulations for all that you've done this year and also for all the new records that came with it.”

Nev Smith: “I never expected this level of performance at the start of the season, but happy to have this as the benchmark for seasons to come.”

@Niraj_G16: “Congratulations on an outstanding season. Now to do it all over again next year with a couple more trophies to accompany it. Steven Gerrard’s invincible Rangers.”