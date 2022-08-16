'I'll be honest with you': Rangers legend worried about PSV and fears old flame could haunt them

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers transfer target Joey Veerman, pictured arriving in Scotland yesterday, is in good goalscoring form for PSV.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men welcome the Dutch outfit to Govan after taking out Union Saint-Gilloise in the previous round, but McCoist is concerned about the opponents from the Eredivisie.

Forward Cody Gapko is wanted by Manchester United, such is his form, and goalscoring midfielder Joey Veerman – heavily courted by Rangers last summer – is a goal threat.

"It will be difficult, I'll tell you that right now,” McCoist said.

"It was a great result last week against the Belgians, however, it's a completely different entity tonight.

"PSV are a team of far better quality, no doubt about it. They've got good players – Gakpo is obviously interesting Manchester United.

"A player that concerns or worries me a little bit is called Joey Veerman who was at Heerenveen and Rangers were interested in and tried to sign him.

"He went to PSV, and I fancy him. I think he's a good player. He scored at the weekend, scored against Monaco.

"It's a far tougher game for us but listen if we got out and play at home the way that, particularly, we've done recently in Europe then we'll have a chance."

McCoist added on talkSPORT: "I would be honest with you, I'd have PSV as slight favourites for the tie but anything can happen."