Ibrox legend Mark Hateley makes "closer" title race prediction after Rangers 'second-string' see off Celtic

Former Rangers player Mark Hateley

After Sunday’s 1-0 Old Firm win for Steven Gerrard’s covid-hit side the Ibrox legend put his weight behind his former side succeeding in a “vital year” despite the early disruption that has forced them to go without goalkeepers Jon McLaughlin and Allan McGregor, highly rated right-back Nathan Patterson and club captain James Tavernier – as well as the manager himself, isolating at home.

Hateley pointed to Rangers’ strength in depth with Robby McCrorie stepping into the goalkeepers’ position and Leon Balogun switching from central defence to right-back as cover in the win.

He explained: “It was more like a second XI that beat Celtic. You’re looking at a third-choice right-back, a third-choice goalkeeper… There were players out injured and with Covid that would have started on the day, but Rangers have still gone out there and put on a performance. Celtic had a lot of possession but never really troubled Rangers.”

Celtic, under Ange Postecoglou, will put up more of a fight this year he predicts, but he anticipates more improvements from Rangers too.

“I’m expecting a closer title race than last season, but I still see Rangers finishing on top,” Hateley told BETDAQ. “That quality is still there from last year where they finished unbeaten. I know they’ve already been beaten this season, but you reset and you go again. The squad is the same level if not stronger than last season and as Steven Gerrard says, they’re just waiting for that trigger to kick on again this season, to play the way they did last year.

“I think the European games sparked that form for Rangers last year and I’m hoping they are going to do the same again for the club this season, as it’s a massive year with that automatic Champions League qualifying spot available for the title winners and access to that pot of money that goes straight into your bank account. And we know what that sort of money can do for raising the talent level of the Rangers squad. It can go a long, long way to boosting the squad so it’s hugely important.”