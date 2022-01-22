Ianis Hagi 'awaiting medical decision' as update given on Rangers playmaker after scan

Ianis Hagi is suffering from a knee injury.

The Romanian internationalist had to leave the Ibrox pitch just minutes into Friday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against the Binos and was replaced by teenager Alex Lowry, who put in an excellent goal-scoring performance on his debut.

Hagi netted in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Aberdeen and despite transfer speculation surrounding the 23-year-old this month, the former Fiorentina man is still a vital player for new Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

His father Gheorghe Hagi, a legend back in his homeland, offered an update on Hagi’s condition.

"We are waiting for the scan results, but we hope he's going to be fine,” Hagi snr told Romanian TV.

"We hope it's a really minor complication, but nothing more than that.

"We are expecting a medical decision."