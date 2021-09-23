Ianis Hagi asked to be Rangers role-model for one team-mate as student tendencies spelled out

When asked to assess the playing style of Alexei Mikhailichenko during the gifted midfielder’s five-year spell as a Rangers player in the 1990s, Walter Smith famously made reference to the Ukrainian’s ‘great economy of movement’.

By Stephen Halliday
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:33 pm
Rangers attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi returned from his period of Covid self-isolation to play a key role in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-fina win over Livingston at Ibrox on Wednesday night. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
While there was a mischievous hint of barbed compliment in the legendary Rangers manager’s wry observation, his admiration for Mikhailichenko’s technical attributes was never in question.

The Ibrox club’s latest eastern European import, Ianis Hagi, can occasionally attract similar perceptions of possessing a languid manner ill-suited to the frenetic demands of Scottish football.

But the Romanian international playmaker continually proves why he is so highly valued by Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, doing so again on Wednesday night when his entrance as a half-time sub immediately set his team’s performance alight in the Premier Sports Cup win over Livingston at Ibrox.