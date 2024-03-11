Rangers never-ending injury crisis in midfield and attack has prompted manager Philippe Clement to dig deep into his squad. As a result, young midfielder Cole McKinnon is benefitting from exposure to the first team.

McKinnon, 21, had not featured at all for Rangers this season until last week, when he was given a 14-minute cameo away at Benfica and then the last 11 minutes of Sunday’s Scottish Cup win at Hibs. For a player who scored on his debut for the club against Hearts back in 2022, he has required patience to get back in the mix. Last season was spent on loan at Partick Thistle and under previous boss Michael Beale this term, he filled the bench on a handful of occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Current Rangers boss Philippe Clement is a fan of McKinnon – “he is still a young lad but he has shown really good mentality and workrate in training and he has been growing on the ball month by month” – and the player is glad the Belgian has shown trust in him. “I feel a lot better working under him and he is making me a better player in lots of different ways,” said McKinnon. “I am thankful that he has obviously given me those opportunities. It is down to bad reasons, a couple of injuries but you need to take your opportunities when they come.”

Rangers' Cole McKinnon has been promoted to the senior squad.

McKinnon, a lifelong Rangers fan, says he will do whatever Clement asks of him. “I need to step up now,” he said. “It doesn't matter where on the park it is, if In need to fill in in goals I will. That's the type of player I am, I will play wherever I am needed. So hopefully I can keep on taking my chances if they come and just be humble about it. I am not getting too far ahead of myself. It is only the two appearances so I need to keep working hard in training every day and hopefully it will come.”

The Cambuslang-born Rangers academy graduate could be forgiven for having a pinch-yourself moment when he graced the same turf as Angel di Maria and Co at the Estadio da Luz during Rangers’ 2-2 draw at Benfica. He may well be called upon for the return leg on Thursday. Rangers’ squad issues are not abating, with Dujon Sterling and Ross McCausland added to the treatment table. “It was quite weird to be on the same pitch as them,” McKinnon said of sharing a pitch with World Cup winners. “I am used to watching these players on the TV and now I am in amongst them. It is great. You can only take so much of it though, it is my job at the end of the day, you need to go in there and play, you can't be too star struck about it all.”