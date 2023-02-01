'I warned the team': Hearts' bold team selection concerned Rangers as manager says display was 'in parts' best so far

Michael Beale has admitted he was initially concerned about how his team might cope after seeing Hearts’ attacking line-up before Rangers’ comprehensive 3-0 win at Tynecastle.

The Rangers manager applauded the hosts’ intent but was left admiring his own sides's display as the unbeaten start to his tenure continued in impressive style.

A double from Alfredo Morelos and a goal from Malik Tilman secured the points by the 70-minute mark. Beale it was “in parts” the best performance of his 11-match reign to date.

He claimed he was taken aback by opposite number Robbie Neilson’s line-up, which showed two forwards – Barrie McKay and full debutant Garany Kuol – in midfield and no apparent midfield enforcer.

Michael Beale was very pleased with Rangers' performance against Hearts.

“It is nice sometimes away from home because it opens up spaces,” said Beale, when asked for his reaction when he first saw how Hearts were lining up. “We have to have some clear ideas for that and we also have to have some ideas about how the game might look at home when the teams are a bit more closed.

“Certain players suit playing in different spaces,” he added. “We try to prepare ourselves for every eventuality. When I looked at the team, I thought: ‘Oh he is having a right go at us.’

“I was a little bit concerned that some of their power and their running might cause us issues in the game. I warned the team. But if you compare start of the game tonight with Kilmarnock away, which at the moment is probably something I am hitting them over the head with constantly, that first ten minutes, they were much improved.”

Rangers eventually prevailed against Kilmarnock but lost an early goal. Things were far more straightforward at Tynecastle, after Rangers took an early lead through Morelos’ header after eight minutes. Tilman added a second nine minutes before the break. Morelos made it 3-0 in the second half after a tap in, that was ruled onside after a VAR check. Rangers had three other goals ruled out for offside after VAR checks.

“It’s been coming and it was a more complete performance tonight because Hearts had a real go,” added Beale. “It gave us space to go back at them. When the ball was played up we stole it and were incisive and looked dangerous all night.