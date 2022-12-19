The new experience of leading Rangers in the hostile environment of Pittodrie will also see Michael Beale keen to settle an old score that doesn’t involve Aberdeen.

Conor McCarthy scores to make it 3-2 St Mirren during a Betfred Cup quarter final match between St Mirren and Rangers at the SMISA Stadium, on December 16, 2020.

The Englishman reveals that one painful experience comes to mind when he thinks of facing a side helmed by Jim Goodwin, now in charge of Aberdeen. It takes the form of Goodwin’s St Mirren knocking the Ibrox side out of the League Cup exactly two years ago this week. The 3-2 quarter-final loss arrived just when the league storming Ibrox side, in which Beale was the coaching sounding board for Steven Gerrard, were being tipped to snare a treble.

“I probably owe him one for that cup game when he was at St Mirren,” said Beale, who believes the Irishman has Aberdeen moving in the right direction. “That hurt us badly so whenever I see Jim that memory is always on my mind.”

More immediately on Goodwin’s mind surely will be winning back his support after they were left furious by his rope-a-dope tactics when going down at home an 87th minute Callum McGregor strike against Celtic on Saturday. Beale isn’t certain whether that will result in the Pittodrie men coming out punching against their great adversaries. They tried that last month at Ibrox only to be flattened 4-1, leaving the Aberdeen manager with plenty to ponder over his strategy in the second of three meetings across three months, and three venues.