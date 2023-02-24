Rangers boss Michael Beale has hailed the “fantastic” work Ange Postecoglou has done at Celtic as he revealed there is a “huge mutual respect” between the coaches.

The rival managers come head to head for the second time on Sunday in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park. The previous meeting saw a captivating 2-2 draw at Ibrox in January. It is a result which sits amongst long unbeaten domestic runs for both teams. Rangers have won 14 of 15 matches without defeat. Celtic’s unbeaten run extends to 23 matches.

Ahead of the final in Mount Florida, Beale spoke positively of both teams, their quality and his relationship with Postecoglou, playing down any talk of friction, something he feels fine to do even if he has to put on a “blue jacket”.

“There is a huge mutual respect,” he said. “It’s fine. We can laugh about it because we know there is nothing there. I get it, it sells, it’s okay. The fixture sells itself. There is nothing between me and him. There is a lot of respect there. We can speak openly when we bump into each other at the games and what not.

"I think the job he has done since he has come into the country has been fantastic. He has helped recruit players from a part of the world and brought players in who have really shone a light on our game. It is my job to build a strong Rangers and try and move them out of the way. At this moment in time, we have two excellent teams in the country and we try to show that when we go into European competition. I think we were better than what both teams showed in terms of points in Europe this year and I think we will both show that next year.

“I think both clubs are in real healthy positions. It is okay for me to say that just because I have put on a blue jacket. You respect everybody in the game and I have a lot of respect for him.”

‘Set an example’

That mutual respect and relationship with Postecoglou is something which Beale looks at favourably, taking inspiration from the bond created between Rangers legend Walter Smith and Celtic hero Tommy Burns, the duo working together with the Scotland national team.

Rangers head coach Michael Beale has said there is "huge mutual respect" between him and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“Listen, we have seen both sides of it down the years haven’t we,” he said. “Walter and Tommy Burns, that was really a nice moment when they worked together with the national team. I thought it set an example to those who follow afterwards. I think we should always remember that.”

As for on-field matters, Beale sought to play down the build-up, noting there is “nothing special you do in a week like this” and there is “no secret plan” to beat Celtic.

“You get the rewards of your work that’s done during the weeks and months before,” he said. “You try to lean on the clarity you give to players every day when you ask them to be the best version of themselves. We are very consistent in terms of how we play and we’re playing an opponent that are very consistent too and very good in the way they play as well.”