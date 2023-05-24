'I don’t think it is normal' - Michael Beale reacts to Rangers post-match scenes after draw with Hearts

Rangers manager Michael Beale expressed his “pride” in the club’s support following the warmth of the reception given to the clutch of players bringing the curtain down on their days at Ibrox.

Admitting it wasn’t “normal” for such a showering of affection on the back of a trophyless campaign, he agreed that such depth of feeling would demonstrate to a new signing such as Kieran Dowell the special nature of the club he has joined from Norwich City.

A walk round from all the squad at the end of the 2-2 draw with Hearts that marked Rangers final league game of the campaign was given added piquancy by the showering of affection from the crowd for Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Filip Helander. All taking their final bows in the arena with the club having announced beforehand they would move on at the conclusion of the season. To kick-start a renewal that Beale, who took over in late November, has said he has long understood was imperative.

“We have been waiting to get to this point,” he said. “Without being disrespectful we needed energising and we will come back stronger. We aren’t that far away from where we want to be, we have five, six or seven players coming in. I think the boys who came in in January [in Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin] gave us energy and the fans want more. What I would say to the new players, is if you see how the boys who are leaving were treated then it is a wonderful football club. If you give your heart and soul, then the fans will pay you back ten fold.

Rangers manager Michael Beale applauds the fans after the 2-2 draw with Hearts. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“I don’t think it is normal what has happened tonight, especially after a trophyless season. The appreciation the fans showed was incredible and I am proud of them as they have had it tough this year. They seem optimistic and behind the group and they sent the boys off the right way.”

Meanwhile, the Englishman has no doubts that 25-year-old midfielder Dowell will be the right fit for Rangers, in the mould of his former team-mate Cantwell who has made a scintillating start to his career in Scotland.