Barry Ferguson believes Alfredo Morelos will leave Rangers at the end of the season.

The Colombian is one of the club’s first-team stars out of contract in the summer and has been linked with European clubs. It has been reported his representatives held talks with Turkish giants Galatasaray, while Michael Beale recently addressed a rumour regarding Sevilla saying there was “no truth".

"Since I've come in Alfredo has trained and played very well, there are certainly no issues between me and him," he said. "We're on the same page and we'll just keep working until the summer. I think everything at the moment is open for discussion."

Ferguson was asked about Morelos being pictured in an Everton top, believed to have been taken during the international break.

The Ibrox legend told Go Radio. "You've got to have a Rangers strip on, why have an Everton strip? I think Morelos will be playing elsewhere in the summer, I don't think he will be staying at Rangers."