The former Burnley boss is among the bookies favourites to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst should Rangers decide to part company with their current boss, who is coming under intense pressure from fans after falling seven points behind Celtic on the back of a disastrous Champions League campaign.

Dyche has been out of work since losing his job at Turf Moor in April and while he remains hopeful of securing another job in the Premier League, he accepts he may have to look elsewhere for a route back into football management.

The 51-year-old, who led Burney to two promotions in three seasons, worked with Ross Wilson at Watford and he called on the Rangers sporting director to invite him to an Old Firm fixture as he discussed his next move.

Sean Dyche is among the favourites to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a window of opportunity (for the Premier League) and I think I’m still in it,” Dyche told talkSPORT. “People say I’ve been out of the game for seven months but when you consider there’s three months of a close season then it’s like four active months.

“I’ve got a window of possible opportunity in the Premier League. If it comes my way then brilliant, if not then I’ll have to broaden my horizons.