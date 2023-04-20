All Sections
'I believe I can be a Rangers player - I’ll be doing everything I can to be in the best shape possible'

His Rangers team-mates may have little to play for over the remaining league games but for John Souttar the run-in represents an opportunity to earn validation.

By Graeme Macpherson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 22:40 BST
Rangers defender John Souttar is desperate to impress for the remainder of the season.
The former Hearts defender has missed most of the season due to injury but has been handed a belated chance to demonstrate his worth.

Souttar knows that there will be sceptics among the Rangers support and elsewhere questioning his suitability for this level following his Tynecastle transfer last summer and wants to use this sequence to showcase his talents.

“I need to prove to myself and everyone else that I can play for Rangers and deserve to be here,” said the 26 year-old. “I believe I can be a Rangers player. And I’ll show that in whatever games I play in between now and the end of the season.

“When you sign for Rangers there are always going to be times when it’s tough. And it’s not been the ideal start for me. There’s no doubt about that.

“But it makes you stronger in the long run and hopefully in time I’ll be looking back and thinking that. The start to my Rangers career wasn’t ideal but you’re certainly going to be stronger for whatever happens. You need to be strong to play for one of the Old Firm, it’s not an easy place to play.

“Having missed so much football I’m just desperate to play games. Every game I play is massive, just to get back on the pitch feeling good again. Getting back involved on a Saturday – you miss it when you’re injured, that competitiveness and being desperate to be involved.”

Souttar also revealed he will do whatever it takes in the close season to be fully ready to start the new campaign. “For me to get a full pre-season and get right up and running will be massive,” he added. “It’s a big summer for me so I’ll be doing everything I can to be in the best shape possible. I’m sure there will be a plan here for me to do certain things, whatever it is, to get fully fit.”

