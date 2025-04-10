I asked AI to predict Rangers v Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League quarter-final - here's the results
Rangers are back in European action this evening as the welcome Athletic Bilbao to Ibrox in the Europa League quarter-finals (kick off: 8pm).
Looking to end a run of five successive home defeats, Barry Ferguson’s side face a daunting task, with Bilbao one of the favourites to win the competition - and one of the most in-form, having won seven of their 10 games in the Europa League.
But you simply never write off Rangers on a European night in Govan. Can Ibrox sprinkle some magic once more time, and hand the Gers a much needed first leg advantage? Or will Bilbao prove to be too strong?
With the game so hard to call, we asked AI tool Grok to get its crystal ball out and predict what would happen as Rangers welcome Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League at Ibrox - and here’s what it said:
On Rangers...
It says: “Predicting the outcome of the Rangers vs. Athletic Bilbao Europa League quarter-final first leg on at Ibrox Stadium involves weighing both teams' current form, historical context, and key factors like injuries and suspensions.
“Rangers have lost five straight home games across all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat to Hibernian last weekend, marking their worst home run in history. Their European performances have been stronger than their domestic ones, with notable wins like 4-0 over FCSB and 2-0 at Malmo, suggesting they rise to the occasion against continental opposition. However, they’ll miss key players Mohamed Diomande and John Souttar due to suspensions, and goalkeeper Jack Butland’s recent errors have sparked debate about his starting spot, though Ferguson may stick with him.
On Athletic Bilbao...
“Athletic Bilbao, managed by Ernesto Valverde, are a formidable side, finishing second in the Europa League league phase with six wins in eight games, then overturning a 2-1 deficit to beat Roma 4-3 on aggregate in the last 16. They’re unbeaten in five matches across all competitions, including a 0-0 draw at Villarreal last weekend, and have kept three consecutive clean sheets.
“Bilbao’s attack features stars like Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet (if fit), though injuries plague their defence: Yuri Berchiche is doubtful, Aitor Paredes faces a late fitness test, and Yeray Alvarez is side-lined. Historically, they beat Rangers 2-0 in the 1969 Fairs Cup, but Rangers won the return leg 4-1, hinting at competitiveness. Bilbao’s away form in Europe has been shaky, with two straight losses conceding six goals, which could be a vulnerability at Ibrox.
Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao prediction
“Rangers have an unbeaten Europa League record against Spanish teams at home,” says Grok. “Their recent home woes—conceding at least two goals in seven of their last eight games—contrast with Bilbao’s defensive solidity. Bilbao’s stylish play and deeper squad give them an edge, yet Rangers’ European grit and Ibrox atmosphere could keep it tight. Bilbao have scored in their last 13 Europa League games, but their away struggles and Rangers’ counter-attacking threat (e.g., Cyriel Dessers) suggest a close contest.
“Given these factors, I predict a 1-1 draw. Rangers’ home crowd and European tenacity should help them avoid defeat, but Bilbao’s quality and current momentum likely secure them a narrow edge with an away goal. The tie remains open for the second leg at San Mamés on April 17.”
