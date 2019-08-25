sheth

How the St Mirren players rated in their 1-0 defeat to Rangers

Ratings for every St Mirren player as Jim Goodwin's men eventually succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Rangers.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. Vaclav Hladky - 7

Viewed as one of the best goalkeepers in the league and he reinforced this with a fingertip stop to deny Scott Arfield.
2. Paul McGinn - 6

Solid defensively but couldn't get forward to help support the attack.
3. Calum Waters - 6

Played well overall but blotted his copybook somewhat when he allowed Jermain Defoe to turn him too easily. The foul gave Borna Barisic the chance to net the winning goal.
4. Gary MacKenzie - 8

Asked to deal with a number of cross balls and did so effectively throughout the match.
