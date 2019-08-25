How the St Mirren players rated in their 1-0 defeat to Rangers
Ratings for every St Mirren player as Jim Goodwin's men eventually succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Rangers.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. Vaclav Hladky - 7
Viewed as one of the best goalkeepers in the league and he reinforced this with a fingertip stop to deny Scott Arfield.