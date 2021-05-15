How the Rangers players rated on SPFL Premiership trophy day win 4-0 v Aberdeen
Rangers celebrated winning the SPFL Premiership with an undefeated league campaign, a 100 per cent home record and the first triple-figure points haul in club history thanks to a 4-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox.
James Tavernier fired the home side ahead – with help from a deflection and Joe Lewis – after just five minutes an Rangers barely looked back.
Kemar Roofe struck a double with a flicked first half goal and a second half strike to round off the win but Aberdeen had chances to deny Allan McGregor a clean sheet – Rangers’ 26th of the campaign – but Lewis Hornby sliced wide and Lewis Ferguson struck the crossbar with the goal gaping.
Jermain Defoe – on as a substitute – added a fourth with three minutes to play.
It was a fairly comfortable prelude to the title presentation party to come. Here’s how the home side rated in the win, using our usual ratings scale.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.