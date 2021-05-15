How the Rangers players rated on SPFL Premiership trophy day win 4-0 v Aberdeen

James Tavernier fired the home side ahead – with help from a deflection and Joe Lewis – after just five minutes an Rangers barely looked back.

Kemar Roofe struck a double with a flicked first half goal and a second half strike to round off the win but Aberdeen had chances to deny Allan McGregor a clean sheet – Rangers’ 26th of the campaign – but Lewis Hornby sliced wide and Lewis Ferguson struck the crossbar with the goal gaping.

Jermain Defoe – on as a substitute – added a fourth with three minutes to play.

It was a fairly comfortable prelude to the title presentation party to come. Here’s how the home side rated in the win, using our usual ratings scale.

1. Allan McGregor - 8 Scotland's player of the year kept the 26th clean sheet - although with a little luck with an awful couple of misses from Lewis Hornby and Lewis Ferguson. Vital interventions in both halves from the goalkeeper - the second with his feet.

2. James Tavernier - 8 Captain led by example as he has all season and charged forward to open the scoring. Popped up all over the pitch and led team on front foot on a big afternoon for the player - and the club.

3. Joe Aribo - 6 In his unorthodox left-back role, filling in for Barisic and Bassey fulfilled all duties expected of him and tried to get forward and support Ryan Kent - though wasn't on the ball as much. Limped off late on.

4. Jack Simpson - 7 Looked settled and an ideal complement for Goldson and enjoyed time on the ball, particularly in first half, and benefitted in his distribution.