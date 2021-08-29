How the Rangers players rated in key 1-0 win over Celtic with two surprise standout performers

Filip Helander gave the Scottish champions a 1-0 win at Ibrox with a towering header, consigning their rivals to their worst start in the league since 1997/98.

Rangers were without key players likes James Tavernier and Allan McGregor, as well as Nathan Patterson and Jon McLaughlin but produced a solid performance with manager Steven Gerrard watching from home as he took isolated.

The win took Rangers on to nine points from 12 going into the international break with Celtic down in sixth with six points.

How did the 15 players involved rate out of ten?

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Robby McCrorie - 8 A very quiet afternoon for the club’s third choice goalkeeper for large parts of the game. Was called into action in the final period and came up with the goods with two excellent, sharp stops. Never looked overawed by the occasion. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Leon Balogun - 9 An excellent performance from the Nigerian out of position at right-back. Marshalled Kyogo Furuhashi excellently to the point the Japanese star was reluctant to try and take him on. Formidable. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Connor Goldson - 7 One slip allowed Odsonne Edouard to run away in the first half but covered Balogun really well when he needed to and put in yet another solid performance. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Filip Helander - 8 The Swede rose highest to score the winning goal. Shackled Edouard really well when he broke through in the first half. Missed an interception when Kyogo was played in, the only time he looked vulnerable. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales