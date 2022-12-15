Rangers twice came from behind to secure a 3-2 win over Hibs at Ibrox as the Scottish Premiership resumed following the World Cup break.

Goals from Fashion Sakala and Ryan Jack were required to twice restore parity after Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet had put Hibs 1-0 and 2-1 ahead before Alfredo Morelos struck in the 62nd minute to secure three points for new Rangers manager Michael Beale in his first match in charge.

Here is how the Rangers players rated out of 10…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan McGregor - 7 - couldn’t be faulted at either of the Hibs goals and made a good stop as Elie Youan tried to extend Hibs lead.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates after scoring Rangers' third in the 3-2 win over Hibs at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Tavernier - 7 - little to do defensively the longer the match wore on allowing him to busy himself bursting up the flank. Drove the forward progress for the third and winning goal.

James Sands - 6 - looked suspect whenever pressed by Hibs but was not tested often enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Lundstrum - 6 - the makeshift centre-back did not look comfortable.

Adam Devine - 7 - stretched his legs after the interval and was able to get up and down the flank, occupying Cadden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Jack - 8 - the catalyst for much of what was good about Rangers and did well to get on the end of Tillman’s flicked header and stab the equaliser home.

Malik Tillman - 8 - was instrumental in helping the home side turn their superiority into a lead, setting up Jack and then dribbling into the area and keeping his feet to lay Morelos’ winner on a plate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen Kamara - 7 - provided drive as Rangers pushed to assert themselves and ensure all three points but with the game won, he was taken off in the second half.

Ryan Kent - 7 - in the thick of things as the home side tried to convert pressure into something more useful. Good link up play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fashion Sakala - 7 - should have buried an opportunity while Michael Beale side were still trailing.

Alfredo Morelos -7 - took his time to make an impact but grew into the game and capitalised as Hibs started to look more ragged in defence. Scored Rangers’ third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUBS

Steven Davis - 6 - on in the 64th minute for Sakala. Helped to see game out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Wright - N/A - on in the 86th minute

Ben Davies - N/A - on in the 86th minute

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Arfield - N/A - on in the 86th minute