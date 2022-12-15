Goals from Fashion Sakala and Ryan Jack were required to twice restore parity after Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet had put Hibs 1-0 and 2-1 ahead before Alfredo Morelos struck in the 62nd minute to secure three points for new Rangers manager Michael Beale in his first match in charge.
Here is how the Rangers players rated out of 10…
Allan McGregor - 7 - couldn’t be faulted at either of the Hibs goals and made a good stop as Elie Youan tried to extend Hibs lead.
James Tavernier - 7 - little to do defensively the longer the match wore on allowing him to busy himself bursting up the flank. Drove the forward progress for the third and winning goal.
James Sands - 6 - looked suspect whenever pressed by Hibs but was not tested often enough.
John Lundstrum - 6 - the makeshift centre-back did not look comfortable.
Adam Devine - 7 - stretched his legs after the interval and was able to get up and down the flank, occupying Cadden.
Ryan Jack - 8 - the catalyst for much of what was good about Rangers and did well to get on the end of Tillman’s flicked header and stab the equaliser home.
Malik Tillman - 8 - was instrumental in helping the home side turn their superiority into a lead, setting up Jack and then dribbling into the area and keeping his feet to lay Morelos’ winner on a plate.
Glen Kamara - 7 - provided drive as Rangers pushed to assert themselves and ensure all three points but with the game won, he was taken off in the second half.
Ryan Kent - 7 - in the thick of things as the home side tried to convert pressure into something more useful. Good link up play.
Fashion Sakala - 7 - should have buried an opportunity while Michael Beale side were still trailing.
Alfredo Morelos -7 - took his time to make an impact but grew into the game and capitalised as Hibs started to look more ragged in defence. Scored Rangers’ third.
SUBS
Steven Davis - 6 - on in the 64th minute for Sakala. Helped to see game out.
Scott Wright - N/A - on in the 86th minute
Ben Davies - N/A - on in the 86th minute
Scott Arfield - N/A - on in the 86th minute
Rabbi Matondo - N/A - on in the 90th minute