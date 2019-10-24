Rangers line up prior to kick-off. Picture: SNS

How the Rangers players rated during Europa League draw with Porto

Ratings out of ten for every Rangers player at the Estádio do Dragão as Steven Gerrard's men drew with the Portuguese giants.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Made a late double save to preserve a point for his side. Had surprisingly little to do other than that.

1. Allan McGregor - 7

Made a late double save to preserve a point for his side. Had surprisingly little to do other than that.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Had a poor opening half-hour where he was sloppy in possession and snatched at a great chance. Settled down, though, and impressed in the second period.

2. James Tavernier - 6

Had a poor opening half-hour where he was sloppy in possession and snatched at a great chance. Settled down, though, and impressed in the second period.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Looked exposed a little defensively in the opening exchanges but improved on that front as the game went on. Put in two magnificent crosses, one of which led to the Rangers' equaliser.

3. Borna Barisic - 8

Looked exposed a little defensively in the opening exchanges but improved on that front as the game went on. Put in two magnificent crosses, one of which led to the Rangers' equaliser.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Didn't make as many clearances or interceptions as his centre-back partner, but he didn't put a foot wrong either. Strolled through the 90 minutes.

4. Connor Goldson - 8

Didn't make as many clearances or interceptions as his centre-back partner, but he didn't put a foot wrong either. Strolled through the 90 minutes.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4