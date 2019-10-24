How the Rangers players rated during Europa League draw with Porto
Ratings out of ten for every Rangers player at the Estádio do Dragão as Steven Gerrard's men drew with the Portuguese giants.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. Allan McGregor - 7
Made a late double save to preserve a point for his side. Had surprisingly little to do other than that.