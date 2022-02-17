The Bundesliga giants were heavy favourites to win the first leg ahead of a trip to Ibrox next Thursday in the Europa League play-off round, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men put in a sensational display to put Dortmund to the sword in front of their own fans.

Who was man of the match?

On such nights, it is always hard to pick out one stand-out performer, and while Rangers scored four goals, it was at the other end of the pitch where their star man could be found.

Calvin Bassey was in excellent form for Rangers.

Calvin Bassey started his career as a left-back, but he has been moved into centre-half and has largely excelled. He was once again commanding at the back, helping Rangers stand firm when under pressure and winning most of his duels. He is developing into an accomplished defender.

Who else shone?

James Tavernier and Borna Barisic bombed up and down the flanks to press their hosts and while Barisic ought to have scored the opening goal, he put some of his recent jittery performances behind him. Tavernier converted his penalty coolly and put in a captain’s performance.

John Lundstram’s renaissance under Van Bronckhorst continues, with a lovely goal and a disciplined midfield display alongside Ryan Jack, who makes Rangers a better team.

In attack, Alfredo Morelos was a nuisance for Mats Hummels, while Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent picked holes in the Dortmund defence throughout.

Any letdowns?

Unsurprisingly, there were no below-par performances from Rangers.

Every man played their part, with the subs working hard to maintain the lead when they were brought on.

How the players rated