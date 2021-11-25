How the Rangers players rated after exciting 2-0 win over Sparta Prague to qualify from UEFA Europa League

The Czech side can’t catch the Scottish champions now after the two-goal victory and they enter the last 32 after an exciting evening in Ibrox.
Under Steven Gerrard they lost the first goal 12 times in the early part of the season – but new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst turned that particularly unwanted statistic on its head as Alfredo Morelos swept the home side ahead with a first-time finish to round off an incisive passing move after patient build-up.
At times the ball flowed freely side to side and Rangers, in a 4-2-3-1 set-up looked to hurt Sparta more. Joe Aribo, who had already hit the post, spurned another chance and the home side went in a goal up, despite some gentle pressure from the visitors as the first period wore on. Allan McGregor had to be sharp to clear an overhit backpass and divert a close-range effort around his post too.
The goalkeeper was called upon with an incredible double save late on which kept Rangers ahead, head-to-head against Sparta after Morelos' second - a gift from some panicking defending from the Czech side.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be delighted with his first result, and his first team selection - here's how they rated.
