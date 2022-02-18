'Humiliated' 'Desolate defence': How media in Germany reported Rangers' 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund

The side second placed in the Bundesliga were put to the sword by Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Giovanni van Bronckhorst and there was not a failure or disappointment among the visiting squad during the memorable win.

The same cannot be said for BVB who were not spared by the press in Germany and ‘made a fool of themselves’, according to Die Bild.

Coach Marco Rose's team failed to prove its international class said the Suddeutsche Zeitung – highlighting a ‘desolate defence and harmless offense’ which threatened the next embarrassing knockout on the international stage.’

Even French football authority L’Equipe said Dortmund had been ‘humiliated at home’ by the Scottish champions in ‘one of the biggest defeats in their history at home in Europe’. By the end, Die Welt said, ‘some Borussia just wanted the ground to swallow them up’.

It was far from full with ongoing crowd restrictions but Rangers silenced the iconic ground save for the 500 away supporters dancing in one corner by going 3-0 up in one of the greatest European nights in the club’s history – just a month from celebrating the 150th anniversary.

“If the Dortmund stadium had been full, there would have been deafening expressions of displeasure, if not worse,” wrote Die Welt, ‘because BVB's appearance in the 2-4 against Glasgow Rangers was disastrous.”

Not for the travelling support or thousands watching at home.

Rangers' English defender James Tavernier (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal in Dortmund on February 17, 2022. (Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

BVB were given a ‘hard time’ against Rangers said SZ and defeat ‘well deserved’ from visitors who ‘defended skillfully’.

"The hard-fighting outsider from Scotland got off to a better start, while Dortmund clearly had trouble holding back,” it added.

Valentin Dupont in L’Equipe called it an ‘attacking festival, which began at the end of the first period, but could have started in the 10th minute,’ with Borna Barisic’s chance. ‘The Scots, irreproachable in the state of mind, returned with the same desire, scoring the third goal by Lundstram (49th), then the fourth by Morelos for his double.’

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund applauds fans after defeat to Rangers. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham’s late goal keeps ‘a tiny hope of qualification’ for Dortmund, L’Equipe suggested, but the inquest among the Germans continued for the home side.

Sebastian Kolsberger in Die Bild handed out six out of ten ratings at will, Bellingham received five and the analyst said “there was absolutely not enough from the players over the 90 minutes.”

He went on: "It was an absolute humiliation and also a declaration of bankruptcy for coach Marco Rose. He will have to be tough on the team."

Dortmund had already dropped from the Champions League, finishing behind Ajax and Sporting Lisbon in their group and will be in Glasgow next Thursday for the second leg of their second chance in European competition.