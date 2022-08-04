How Ridvan Yilmaz gave Rangers some Europa League revenge on Eintracht Frankfurt

The left-back was wanted by both sides two months after they met in Seville for the UEFA trophy – but this time Rangers emerged victorious with the player’s signature as prize.

Speaking for the first time at his new club and asked about the transfer talk, Yilmaz admitted: “I felt valuable. Of course I wanted the best for myself and, in the end, that was Rangers. I’m really happy about the end result. I’m proud to be at Rangers.”

The Turkish international, capped six times, now wants to help his new team into the group stage of the Champions League where he played last season with Besiktas – and where Frankfurt already are, qualified in Pot A courtesy of the penalty shoot-out win in May.

Yilmaz made his Rangers debut in Belgium on Tuesday night and is in line for domestic duty against Kilmarnock on Saturday and added: “I have played in big games and big derbies in Turkey. I really enjoyed it. I’ll do that here as well and I’ll do my best in the Rangers-Celtic derby.

"I played at a big club in Turkey. I’m playing at a big club here in Scotland.

"The ground is really good. The changing room is pretty much the same as in Turkey. In terms of playing and the toughness and the technique, it is quite different – a little better here,” he added.

