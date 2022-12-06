How Rangers plan to redevelop Ibrox - disabled access, increased capacity, major investment

Rangers have unveiled ambitious plans to redevelop Ibrox by improving disabled access and increasing stadium capacity at the club's annual general meeting.

The project is primarily aimed at improving facilities for disabled supporters, which were branded "unacceptable" by deputy chairman John Bennett last year as he vowed to seek a solution which elevated the club to “best in class”.

A feasibility study was commissioned and resulted in a presentation being made to shareholders by finance director Andrew Dickson at the AGM on Tuesday which detailed plans to create additional accessibility spaces at the back of the lower tiers of the Broomloan, Copland Road and Sandy Jardine Stands.

In total, 162 wheelchair spaces will be installed resulting in the loss of 1073 seats. To offset this – and the potential loss of £500,000 per season – the second phase of the plan will involve extending the upper tiers of the Broomloan and Copland Road Stands to create an additional 1800 seats.

Rangers have unveiled plans to redevelop Ibrox Stadium to increase capacity and improve disabled facilities. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

This would result in an overall capacity gain of 727 seats across the stadium. However, Dickson explained that the completion of all of the plans are subject to the board sourcing the required funding, with the cost expected to run into several millions pounds.

"Whilst the board are fully committed to the first part, the second element is more expensive and contingent on the board's ability to raise equity funding," he said.

"It is a significant capital investment, but one where we believe the payback to be reasonable and justifiable.

"This ambitious plan is not only based on the standards set out by the UEFA Access for All and Green Guide recommendations, but aims to place Ibrox Stadium as an exemplar of best practice in Scotland for the inclusion of all disabled people within the stadium.

