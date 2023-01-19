How Rangers have emerged as comeback kings under Michael Beale - and the 18-point season swing

Rangers’ 3-2 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night was the eighth game of Michael Beale’s tenure after the Englishman replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the break for the World Cup.

The former first-team coach during Steven Gerrard’s spell at Ibrox has led the club to seven wins in that time, including progression into the final of the Viaplay Cup. The other game was a 2-2 draw with rivals and Scottish Champions Celtic.

A key trend has developed across his first 47 days in charge, coming from behind in matches. Rangers have lost the first goal or gone behind against Killie, Hibs, Celtic and Aberdeen – league and League Cup. They have managed to earn ten points from those Premiership games. In total, the Ibrox side have won 18 points from losing positions across the whole season. It is eight more than Hearts who have picked up the second most points after falling behind.

It should be noted, in the match with Celtic at Ibrox Rangers managed to get in front but conceded a late equaliser to their rivals. The 2-2 draw was the only game under Beale where they have dropped points.

Beale addressed the situation after the win over Aberdeen in extra-time of the League Cup semi-final on Sunday, praising the team’s “mentality and character”.

“In terms of the recovery it shouldn’t be a surprise now because we have done it quite a lot in the last five or six games," he said. “I don’t know where the anxiety is coming from at times. We are a good football team, we win a lot of football matches.”