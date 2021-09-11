How Rangers and Celtic supporters could be joined by two massive fans - and WWE superstars - this month

Finn Balor will be performing on the WWE Tour. (Picture: Chris Garrison / WWE)

Livingston visit Ibrox on September 22, and Celtic play Raith Rovers 24 hours later.

The scheduling co-incides with the UK wrestling tour of the WWE stopping off in Glasgow and football fans Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor could drop in on their respective teams.

McIntyre – a well-known Rangers fan – told The Scotsman he was looking into ways of making the match AND the show, a short drive away at the Hydro on September 22.

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre. (Picture: WWE Corp)

"I saw the fixture list and the Livingston game is on the night of the show. Is it possible to be two places at once? I have a few mates who know those streets well – there’s a possibility I could make both at the same time. Let’s see what we can do,” the 6’5” two-time champion said.

Balor, who has been pictured in a Celtic shirt on previous visits to the city, added: “My brother is a season ticket holder and travels over a lot. We travelled over for one of the away games – a cold, wet Sunday lunchtime kick-off but it was a great time and we had a ball. Hopefully I get the chance to return soon for a game and maybe I can sandwich one in when I’m there.”

The Irishman is due to face Seth Rollins on the Smackdown UK Tour show but McIntyre, who wrestles on the Raw roster has also been added to the bill.