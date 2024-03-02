How Motherwell stunned Rangers to end 27-year Ibrox wait as Celtic handed unexpected boost

Rangers players are dejected at full time after the 2-1 defeat to Motherwell. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Motherwell claimed their first league win over Rangers at Ibrox in 27 years to leave the home side stunned and hand the title initiative back to Celtic.

Not that the Steelmen will care a jot about the implications at the top of the cinch Premiership as Stuart Kettlewell's side produced a heroic performance to give their own top six aspirations a major shot in arm.

But what an unexpected boost for Celtic ahead of their trip to Hearts on Sunday - on paper the more difficult match of the two faced by the Old Firm rivals this weekend - with the chance to move back above Rangers at the summit with only nine games remaining.

Motherwell's Theo Bair celebrates at full time after the 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The defeat was the first suffered by Rangers at home since the appointment of Philippe Clement in October. No area of his team functioned properly but a lot of credit for that goes to Motherwell who put in a robust display - too robust at times for Clement's liking - with no shortage of quality or attacking intent.

Theo Bair, who scored the opener on nine minutes, was a man mountain up front. The Rangers defence simply could not handle the big Canadian who held the ball up and brought his team forward on numerous occasions, while carrying a major threat himself.

Blair Spittal was the man who kept finding him, the midfielder turning in another eye-catching display. It was from his cross that Dan Casey headed home the winner with 15 minutes remaining after James Tavernier had levelled from the penalty spot for Rangers.

It is hard to equate this Motherwell performance with a side who went 15 matches without a victory earlier in the season. While Rangers had no shortage of chances - 31 shots and 11 on target - the visitors had more attempts than most away sides manage in two visits with 15 shots and five on target. Make no mistake, this was a deserved victory.

Motherwell led after nine minutes when a mistake from John Souttar - who let a simple interception bounce past his foot - allowed Jack Vale to race into the box unopposed and he picked out Bair who found the bottom corner via the inside of the post with a scuffed finish.

Rangers had received confirmation before kick-off that Oscar Cortes has been diagnosed with a "longer term" muscle injury to join Abdallah Sima, Todd Cantwell, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo on the sidelines. With Dujon Sterling, more noted as a defensive player, already deployed on the right wing, the last thing Clement needed was another injury to a forward but a strong challenge from Casey on Ross McCausland left the youngster unable to continue. He was replaced by Fabio Silva with Clement claiming, not for the first time this season, that one of his players had been "kicked off the pitch". A view not shared by the match officials, with referee Alan Muir choosing not to even award a foul while there was no request for a VAR review.

It was one of a number of decisions which incensed the Ibrox crowd with some borderline challenges from the Motherwell players being given the benefit of the doubt by the referee. The home fans were also becoming frustrated with striker Cyriel Dessers. A player who has scored 16 goals this season continues to pass up for too many chances, and on a number of occasions he got himself into the correct positions but failed to execute.

Rangers lack of inspiration up front continued into the second half, indeed Motherwell came closest to extending their lead with Spittal crashing an effort against the bar.

It took the award of a controversial penalty - after a lengthy VAR check - for Rangers to get back into the game. Silva went down in a heap under a challenge from Stephen O'Donnell and referee Muir, who was well placed, waved play on before being summoned to the VAR monitor.

With the Ibrox crowd baying for a spot-kick it would have taken a brave referee to stick with his onfield decision but Muir, after watching replays, decided he had made a mistake and awarded the spot-kick, which Tavernier duly dispatched to a deafening roar.

But rather than Rangers turning the screw in pursuit of victory, it was Motherwell who showed the better reaction with several promising attacks leading to them eventually retaking the lead when Spittal hung a terrific cross to the back post where Casey headed home.