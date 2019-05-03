How could Rangers line up against Hibs?
Rangers host Hibernian at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership, but how could Steven Gerrard set his team up?
Scroll down and click through the pages to see how Rangers could line up against Aberdeen this weekend.
1. Allan McGregor
Ever present for Gers this season.
Getty
2. James Tavernier
Another stalward of Gerrard's side having made 35 appearances in the Premiership this season.
Getty
3. Nikola Katic
The Bosnian has featured 16 times in Rangers' league campaign.
Getty
4. Connor Goldson
The 26-year-old Wolverhampton-born has been a rock in Rangers' defence this season and has chipped in with three league goals.
Getty
