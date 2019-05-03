How will Gerrard line up this weekend?

How could Rangers line up against Hibs?

Rangers host Hibernian at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership, but how could Steven Gerrard set his team up?

Scroll down and click through the pages to see how Rangers could line up against Aberdeen this weekend.

1. Allan McGregor

2. James Tavernier

3. Nikola Katic

4. Connor Goldson

